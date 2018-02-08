Video

CCTV footage has been released by police showing a man moments before he stabbed another man to death at a tram stop in Birmingham.

Father-of-four Anthony Banting, 57, died after suffering multiple stab wounds in Handsworth last March.

Alaeldien Ahmed, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, has been found guilty of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The 26-year-old, from Eva Road, Winson Green, was cleared of murder and will be sentenced at a later date.