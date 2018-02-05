Cancer patient, 10, writes book

Video
Walsall cancer patient writes book to boost treatment fund
A 10-year-old girl who hopes to undergo potentially lifesaving medical care in America has written a book to help raise money for her cancer treatment.
Isabella Lyttle, from Walsall, has battled neuroblastoma since the age of three.
Her family needs to raise £200,000 for the treatment in the United States.
Isabella wrote The Secret Adventure of the Fantasy Friends while undergoing hospital treatment.
