Cyrille Regis' widow delivers eulogy

The widow of pioneering footballer Cyrille Regis delivered the final tribute to him during a public celebration of his life at a football stadium on Tuesday.

Julia Regis told a crowd of fans, friends and family at West Bromwich Albion ground The Hawthorns that she had been privileged to share part of his journey.

The crowd also heard from his long-time friend and former West Brom team mate Brendon Batson, who ended his tribute with a refrain familiar to supporters.