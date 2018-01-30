Cyrille Regis: Fans say goodbye

Video

Loud applause rang out at The Hawthorns as West Bromwich Albion said goodbye to one of their own.

Manager Alan Pardew and his first team squad joined several hundred football fans to watch Cyrille Regis begin his final journey.

Some fans were in tears as the Regis family walked behind the hearse carrying the coffin.

The cortège left the stadium, through the Jeff Astle gates, for a private funeral before the family returned to the stadium for a celebratory service of his life.