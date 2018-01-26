'Ask who murdered our loved ones'

Video

Birmingham pub bombings campaigner Julie Hambleton said the High Court had made the right decision in overturning the coroner's ruling to restrict the scope of the inquests.

In July, coroner Sir Peter Thornton QC decided the names of the alleged perpetrators would not be part of the framework of new inquests.

But at the High Court on Friday, Mrs Justice Sue Carr said: "We will quash the coroner's decision."

Twenty-one people died when two bombs were detonated in the city centre in 1974, including Mrs Hambleton's sister Maxine.