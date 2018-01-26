Video
Dumpster divers: Birmingham students raid bins for food
Zoe and Amber are students from Birmingham who believe supermarkets should be doing more to tackle food waste.
They've been living off bin food for the past year and redistribute some of their food finds to give to friends and family.
They say they also supply some of the food to other organisations.
They raise awareness of supermarket food waste by posting photos of their food hauls on social media.
