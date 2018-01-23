Gallery rubbish highlights fly-tipping

Video

A display outside an art gallery is highlighting fly-tipping.

Dumped rubbish has been put on show outside the New Art Gallery in Walsall to highlight the problem.

The rubbish, including old sofas, carpets and tyres, was collected by Walsall Council's green teams on Monday.

Council bosses say they're forced to spend more than £500,000 a year on clearing up dumped waste.

Undercover enforcement officers will work to prosecute people found breaking the law, the council says.