The photos that no human eye can see

Photographs which are invisible to the human eye will go on show in an exhibition in Birmingham.

Designed by The Big Bang Fair, which is calling it the world's first invisible photography exhibition, the idea was developed using nanotechnology with tech company Scrona.

The organisers hope the show will inspire young people to consider a future in science or engineering.

Dotography: The World’s First Invisible Photography Exhibition will run from 24 to 27 January at Unit K2, Link Road, Birmingham.