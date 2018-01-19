Strictly Tour begins in Birmingham

Video

The Strictly Come Dancing live tour starts in Birmingham on Friday evening.

In all there will be five shows at Arena Birmingham, before the tour moves on to Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Belfast, Glasgow, Nottingham and London.

Reigning champion Joe McFadden will be performing alongside fellow 2017 competitors Debbie McGee, Alexandra Burke and Gemma Atkinson, among others.

The show's judges Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli will also join the tour.