Video

Dennis French has an unusual theatrical role - as probably the UK's longest-serving black pantomime dame.

Dennis, from West Bromwich, first played the role in 1995.

He has performed as a dame ever since, with his latest performance seeing him play Ding Dong Bell in Beauty and the Beast.

The Working Theatre production visited Blackwood School in Sutton Coldfield as part of a tour of schools and art centres around the West Midlands.

Video journalist: Alpha Ceesay