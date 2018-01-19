'I've got a fiver left to my name'

Video

A worker laid off when the construction conglomerate Carillion collapsed has described life with just "a fiver" left in his pocket.

Philip Ellis, 38, from Birmingham, had been employed by a firm subcontracted by Carillion to work on the Midland Metropolitan Hospital site.

The full story will be shown on BBC Inside Out West Midlands on 22 January at 19:30 GMT and available afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.