Restoration plans for early Land Rover

Land Rover is marking its 70th birthday by restoring one of the original vehicles that was used to launch the brand at the Amsterdam motor show in 1948.

The Series One model, which had been missing for more than 60 years, was found in a back garden in Solihull.

The owner bought it as a restoration project, but never got around to it.

Jaguar Land Rover stopped producing its classic Defender model in 2016.