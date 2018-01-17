Doctor 'grossly abused trust'

Video

One of the most senior family doctors in the Black Country has been convicted of sexually assaulting four patients.

Jaswant Rathore, aged 60, of Ploughman’s Walk, Wall Heath, stared straight ahead as the verdicts were delivered at Wolverhampton Crown Court, after the jury had deliberated for more than six hours. His family wept in the public gallery.

He had denied 18 charges in all relating to eight patients over a seven- year period from 2008 to 2015 at Castle Meadows Surgery at Milking Bank in Dudley. But he was convicted of 10 charges against four women and cleared of eight allegations.

Judge Michael Challinor remanded him in custody until Thursday and told him to expect a “significant prison sentence”.