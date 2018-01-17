Police officer confronted by gunman

Video

Police have released video footage of the moment an officer on a routine call to a burglary was confronted by a suspected gunman in a hallway.

PC Jemma Follows had her Taser drawn when the teenager emerged inside a house in Stourbridge.

Two hours later Reece Lones was arrested after being spotted by firearms officers on Stourbridge High Street in front of Saturday night revellers.

Lones, 19, from Harmon Road, Wollaston, Stourbridge, was jailed for 27 months at Wolverhampton Crown Court after admitting possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Det Con David Franks, who investigated the case, said: “This was fantastic police work by PC Follows. She kept her calm throughout.”

The weapon was found to be a BB gun designed to look like a 9mm semi-automatic pistol.