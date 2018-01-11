'It's horrible, your child's segregated'

Video
Parents angered by Tipton school's 'pay to play' policy
A school that stopped children playing on sports equipment if their parents had not donated money towards it has been accused of segregation.
Wednesbury Oak Academy in Tipton asked parents for £6 towards the apparatus, then separated pupils into those whose families paid and those whose parents did not.
Some parents started a petition against the move and the school has since reversed its decision.
11 Jan 2018
