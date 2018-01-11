The street that cut air pollution

Video

People living near a busy high street have taken part in an experiment to cut air pollution.

Kings Heath high street, in Birmingham, was the centre of a clean air day which involved closing off parking bays, changes to traffic light sequencing and reductions to bus fares.

Pollution levels were monitored by experts and the results showed a substantial drop in nitrogen oxide levels.

The experiment was for a documentary Fighting For Air, presented by Dr Xand van Tulleken, which is available on BBC iPlayer.