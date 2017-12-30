Birmingham - what's to love?

Video

What do Black Sabbath front man Ozzy Osbourne and sprinter Usain Bolt have in common? The answer is their love for Birmingham.

The city which has hosted many major sporting events in the past including Test Matches, and Davis cup tennis is celebrating winning the bid to stage the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

