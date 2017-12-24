Computerised crib draws visitors

Video

Children in Hereford helped build a "vibrant Bethlehem" scene which is drawing visitors to a Hereford church.

Melbin Thomas, the maintenance engineer behind the nativity scene at St Francis Xavier's Church, said it was "fully computerised" with waterfalls, animal noises and mist and fog effects.

Mr Thomas designed the crib with Leonardo Bento, who is an aeronautical and automobile engineering student.

Youngsters helped build the crib over five days at the church in Broad Street. It will be on display until the end of January, helping raise donations for St Michael's Hospice.