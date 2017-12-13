CCTV of jewellery shop raiders

Video

Five men have been jailed after a jewellery shop worker was attacked with a hammer in a £250,000 raid.

CCTV footage released by police showed one of the gang posed as a customer to trick staff at SP Jewellers in Birmingham into opening the door.

As the masked men ransacked the store, one of the gang hit the member of staff before repeatedly stamping on him, police said.

Two men were arrested at the scene while others were tracked using CCTV.

Only £12,000 has been recovered from the robbery on 6 January 2016.