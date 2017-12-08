Man defends 'cementing head in microwave'

Video

A Wolverhampton man who cemented his head inside a microwave said he "doesn't care" what people think.

Jay Swingler, 22, had to be freed by firefighters after the stunt, filmed for his YouTube channel, took a dangerous turn.

He said emergency services' time was not wasted, because "they saved my life".

West Midlands Fire Service said it would not charge the £650 deployment fee as his life was in genuine danger.