Man defends 'cementing head in microwave'

Video
Prankster defends cementing head in microwave
A Wolverhampton man who cemented his head inside a microwave said he "doesn't care" what people think.
Jay Swingler, 22, had to be freed by firefighters after the stunt, filmed for his YouTube channel, took a dangerous turn.
He said emergency services' time was not wasted, because "they saved my life".
West Midlands Fire Service said it would not charge the £650 deployment fee as his life was in genuine danger.
08 Dec 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country