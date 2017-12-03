Footage shows 'asleep at the wheel' crash

Video

Footage has been released of the moment a lorry driver crashed into stationary cars on the M6 at 43mph.

The 47-year-old driver, from Liverpool, told police at the scene, "I think I went to sleep for a moment".

He admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed for 16 months.

West Midlands Police said the two car drivers were treated for broken bones and back and neck injuries.