A man who claimed he could hardly walk, eat or wash unaided was secretly filmed working as a tyre fitter.

Michael Tindill, 43, from Cannock in Staffordshire, received £53,000 between 2007 and 2015 before he was caught by assessors working at a garage.

He claimed a variety of different allowances for his "high care needs" which included needing physical support to stop him falling and helping him get in and out of bed.

The 43-year-old also said it took him 20 minutes to walk 50m, the Department of Work and Pensions said.

He has been given a 15-month sentence suspended for a year after admitting five charges at Stafford Crown Court.