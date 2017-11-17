Video
Michael Tindall filmed working while claiming £53k benefits
A man who claimed he could hardly walk, eat or wash unaided was secretly filmed working as a tyre fitter.
Michael Tindill, 43, from Cannock in Staffordshire, received £53,000 between 2007 and 2015 before he was caught by assessors working at a garage.
He claimed a variety of different allowances for his "high care needs" which included needing physical support to stop him falling and helping him get in and out of bed.
The 43-year-old also said it took him 20 minutes to walk 50m, the Department of Work and Pensions said.
He has been given a 15-month sentence suspended for a year after admitting five charges at Stafford Crown Court.
17 Nov 2017
