'I believe that children aren't safe'

The sexual abuse of children within the Jehovah's Witnesses is being covered up, victims have told a BBC investigation.

Multiple former Jehovah's Witnesses have spoken of their abuse, with some claiming the movement's own rules are protecting perpetrators.

Victim Louise Palmer, from Halesowen, West Midlands, has waived her right to anonymity. Ms Palmer said when she revealed her years of abuse, she was told not to go to police.

A spokesperson for the church said it did not "shield" abusers.