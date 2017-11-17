Motty lends sheepskin to young pretender

Video

BBC Radio 5 live's young football commentator of the year met up with veteran commentator John Motson - who lent him his famous sheepskin coat.

Motson was at event in Walsall, West Midlands, on Thursday where he was introduced to 13-year-old Isaac Barrington live on BBC Midlands Today.

Isaac, from Sutton Coldfield, was chosen from hundreds of 11-15 year olds from all over the UK who entered the radio contest, which aims to discover sports commentary stars of the future.