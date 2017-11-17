Dad who killed children caught on CCTV

Video

A father found guilty of murdering his two young children who he smothered with a petrol-soaked rag was caught on CCTV buying fuel.

Saros Endris, eight, and his sister Leanor, six, were found dead at their house in Holland Road, Birmingham, in October 2016.

Their father Endris Mohammed, 47, also tried to kill his wife by attempting to cause a gas explosion at their home.

The taxi driver was found guilty by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday and will be sentenced on Monday.