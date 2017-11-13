'Give up your guns and ammunition' plea

Video

Police forces are urging the public to give up any unwanted guns under a two-week surrender which begins on Monday.

Anyone handing over a firearm at their local police station during the fortnight will not face prosecution for illegal possession.

Speaking at the launch in Birmingham, Assistant Chief Constable Helen McMillan, National Police Chiefs' Council lead for criminal use of firearms, said gun crime had risen in the past year and they wanted weapons out of harm's way.