Video

Sathnam Sanghera was back in Wolverhampton for the premiere of The Boy with the Topknot.

The drama is based on the critically-acclaimed memoirs of the journalist, which told his story of growing up in the city.

Born to Punjabi parents in the West Midlands, Sathnam's memoirs are a humorous, touching and emotional story of a second generation Indian growing up in Britain.

The 90-minute, one-off drama for BBC Two stars Sacha Dhawan and Himmut Singh Dhatt as young Sathnam.

The Boy with the Topknot airs on Monday, 13 November at 21:00 on BBC Two.