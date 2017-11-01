Shots fired outside kebab house

Video
Birmingham's Soho Road shut after shots fired by kebab house
A road in Birmingham remains closed after a police cordon was put in place following shots being fired outside a kebab shop.
West Midlands Police has shut Soho Road, in Handsworth, between Stafford Road and Thornhill Road, after officers were called to reports of an assault.
A police spokesperson said there were bullet holes in shop windows and officers had started an investigation into what happened.
No injuries have been reported.
01 Nov 2017
