Shots fired outside kebab house

A road in Birmingham remains closed after a police cordon was put in place following shots being fired outside a kebab shop.

West Midlands Police has shut Soho Road, in Handsworth, between Stafford Road and Thornhill Road, after officers were called to reports of an assault.

A police spokesperson said there were bullet holes in shop windows and officers had started an investigation into what happened.

No injuries have been reported.

