The baker making cakes for the stars

Paz Heer's elaborate creations mean he's become cake maker to the stars.

He opened his cake making business in Wolverhampton with few baking skills.

But he has now made cakes for several world famous celebrities including Cardi B and Anthony Joshua. His most recent celebrity client was Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The cake maker now has his sights set on making cakes for Mike Tyson, Rihanna and Lord Sugar.