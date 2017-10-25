'It restores your faith in human nature'

Video
Satnam Rana is overwhelmed by viewers' response to her cancer news
A BBC reporter has been inundated with cards from viewers wishing her well after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
Satnam Rana, BBC Midlands Today's arts and culture reporter, is filming her progress to raise awareness with young women.
The 40-year-old is recovering from a mastectomy operation.
Through her social media campaign #checkthemout, she is hoping to persuade more women to examine their breasts regularly.
