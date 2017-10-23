Ex-inmate speaks of prison's conditions

Video
Ex-inmate says HMP Birmingham is dirty and under staffed
A former HMP Birmingham inmate has complained of conditions inside the prison which was scene to a large riot in 2016.
His comments came on Monday - the day of an Independent Monitoring Board report into the disorder.
He said the prison was dirty and under staffed.
Monday's report found bosses at HMP Birmingham were warned of potential disorder immediately prior to the 15-hour riot in December.
