The food bank in memory of my mother

Video

Imran Hameed and his volunteers aim to deliver crisis food supplies within three hours of receiving a call for help.

When he started Salma Food Bank in Smethwick in memory of his mother, Mr Hameed had wanted to help hundreds of people - so far he has provided food to 7,200.

The 37-year-old is also a member of community group the Bearded Broz who helped clean the streets of Birmingham during the bin strikes.