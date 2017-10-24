The food bank in memory of my mother
Video

Bearded Broz Imran Hameed set up Salma Food Bank

Imran Hameed and his volunteers aim to deliver crisis food supplies within three hours of receiving a call for help.

When he started Salma Food Bank in Smethwick in memory of his mother, Mr Hameed had wanted to help hundreds of people - so far he has provided food to 7,200.

The 37-year-old is also a member of community group the Bearded Broz who helped clean the streets of Birmingham during the bin strikes.

