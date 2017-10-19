Video

A 12-year-old boy from the Black Country has been announced as one of BBC Radio 1's teen heroes.

Harrison Wright was told by school nurses he was obese, but he turned his life around through diet and exercise documenting his journey on social media.

He now inspires other children, creating healthy packed lunches and working with caterers at his school to make sure others are eating healthily.

The inspirational schoolboy, from Wednesbury, has also worked with health food campaigners Jamie Oliver and Joe Wicks.