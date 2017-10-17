'Why has no-one been punished?'

Video

The partner of a man found murdered 15 years ago has described her "absolute shock" at the news no police officers will be disciplined for mistakes made during the investigation.

Kevin Nunes, then 20, was a drug dealer from Wolverhampton. His body was found in the Staffordshire village of Pattingham in September 2002.

Five men were subsequently jailed for life, but their convictions were later quashed after it emerged police had not revealed important details about a key prosecution witness.

Leanne Williams, who was Kevin Nunes' partner, has dismissed a report by the Independent Police Complaints Commission which highlighted collective failings.

She said it was, "really, really really, bad" that individual officers were not being punished.