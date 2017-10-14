Fire safety at high-rise 'unforgivable'

Video

Improvements made to a tower block in Birmingham have made it less safe in the event of a fire, according to a safety expert.

Arnold Tarling, a chartered surveyor, was filmed pointing out a series of failings at Pritchett Tower, in Ladywood.

There are 213 tower blocks in the city, making Birmingham City Council one of the biggest high-rise landlords in the UK.

The council said it "puts the safety of its residents first and foremost".

