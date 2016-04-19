Travellers told 'pay up or face ban'

Video

Travellers who set up illegal or unauthorised encampments in Sandwell will be told to settle on a new transit site or face a three-month ban from the area.

The transit site in Smethwick has room for 34 caravans which will be charged £80 per week per caravan with a deposit of £250. CCTV has been installed and there are strict rules on litter.

Councillor Paul Moore, the Labour cabinet member for regeneration and investment, said the local authority had responded to concerns raised by residents.