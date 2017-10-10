Waking up after a mastectomy operation
BBC reporter's breast cancer diary records morning after op

A BBC reporter and cancer patient has used her video diary to share the morning after a mastectomy operation.

Satnam Rana, BBC Midlands Today's arts and culture reporter, was diagnosed with breast cancer after she found a lump.

Through her social media campaign #checkthemout, she is hoping to persuade more women, particularly those from Asian backgrounds, to examine their breasts regularly.

