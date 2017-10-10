The paintings preserving market's forces

Video
Art sets out stall for Birmingham's Wholesale Market
The city centre origins of Birmingham's Wholesale Market date back to the 12th Century but 2018 will mark a major turning point in its history.
Then it will relocate to a site in the Witton area of the city, prompting artist Danny Howes, 44, to preserve in painting form the final days of current market life.
He said he wanted to share a world that happened "while everybody's asleep".
