'I was told I caught cancer from friend'

Why is cancer a taboo in black and Asian communities?
A BBC reporter who's been diagnosed with breast cancer is trying to persuade more black and Asian women to talk openly about the disease.
Satnam Rana, 40, who's keeping a video diary, said she came from a community that sometimes doesn't like "to face reality".
The BBC Midlands Today arts and culture reporter attended a Macmillan coffee morning event in Shirley, Solihull, where one woman said her family mistakenly believed she'd caught cancer from a sick friend.
National screening statistics show people from ethnic minority communities do not go for screening as much as their white counterparts.
-
06 Oct 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country