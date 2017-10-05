Landmark city TV tower turns 50

Video

Birmingham's BT Tower - the tallest building in the West Midlands - has turned 50 years old.

The reinforced concrete structure, which weighs 6,000 tonnes and is just under 500ft (150m) tall, was built by the Ministry of Public Buildings and Works.

It took about two years to build, with the tower structure being completed in September 1966.

The tower was opened on 5 October 1967 by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Alderman James S Meadows.

It played a key role in the transmission of television programmes in Britain and around the world.

And in the 21st Century, it is increasingly being used to provide high-speed data links to customers where optic fibre is not available.