EDL viral photo woman now behind lens

A woman who smiled at an English Defence League (EDL) protester in a viral photo has now gone behind the lens herself.

The image of Saffiyah Khan was taken at a demonstration in April in Birmingham.

The EDL said she interrupted a minute's silence for terror attack victims, but Ms Khan denied this.

She now has her first photography exhibition, after taking images of South Asian people and documenting the Desi Moves summer music programme.