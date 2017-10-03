CCTV footage of family's killer
CCTV shows Stourbridge stabbing murderer hiding in victims' garden

CCTV footage shows a man who fatally stabbed a woman and her son at their family home creeping around in the garden of the property.

Police say Aaron Barley - who admitted the murder of Tracey and Pierce Wilkinson - tried to break into the Stourbridge house the night before he struck.

When he found it locked, he waited in the garden shed for an opportunity.

It came, the West Midlands force said, when Tracey's husband Peter Wilkinson took the family dog for a walk.

On Mr Wilkinson's return, he was also attacked, but survived. Barley admitted his attempted murder.

