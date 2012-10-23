Amelia's self-harm message of hope

Video
Self-harm message of hope from mental health ambassador
A conference led by teenagers took place in Wolverhampton with the aim of improving support for children at risk of self harming.
The number of hospital admissions in the city has increased by more than 70% in the past five years.
Nineteen-year-old Amelia Chalak is an ambassador for the charity Headstart and has decided to talk about her mental health issues to encourage other young people to seek help.
-
03 Oct 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country