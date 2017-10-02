Cotterill ready for Blues challenge

Video

Steve Cotterill has taken over as Birmingham City manager - after watching his new club lose 6-1 at Hull City on Saturday.

Cotterill, who has replaced Harry Redknapp at St Andrew's, was in the stands at Hull at the weekend.

He worked with Redknapp at Blues towards the end of last season before leaving in the summer.

Blue are currently third from bottom in the Championship, with only two wins from their opening 11 games.

"Give me a bit of time this dressing room will 100% be a good dressing room," Cotterill said.