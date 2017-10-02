Pond searched in hunt for missing mum

Video

Police investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old mother 14 years ago are searching woodland in the Black Country..

Graves at Ruiton Cemetery, Dudley, were dug up in June after new information was revealed about Natalie Putt, who went missing from her home in Lower Gornal in 2003, leaving behind her 11-week old son.

Police said "the intelligence picture has changed significantly since then".

Officers, including an underwater unit, are conducting searches at woodland in Ellowes Hall Wood, Lower Gornal.