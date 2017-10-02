Remembering Flowers in the Rain

Video

It's the 50th birthday of Radio One - and the first song played on the station was by a Midlands band.

Flowers in the Rain is etched into history and could've made Birmingham-based band The Move a fortune.

But they've never received a penny from the hit.

BBC Midlands Today's Nick Owen has the full story on Inside Out West Midlands - on Monday 2 October at 1930 BST on BBC One.