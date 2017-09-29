'No more megaphone diplomacy'

Video

The new leader of Birmingham City Council says the time for "megaphone diplomacy" is over as he looks to settle the city's long-running bin dispute.

Councillor Ian Ward has taken over from Councillor John Clancy, who resigned over his handling of the on-going row with members of the Unite union.

He said he wanted to move away from "people shouting at one another across a TV screen".

Workers went on strike earlier this year due to a dispute over job losses.