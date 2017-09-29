'No more megaphone diplomacy'

Birmingham Council leader wants quiet negotiation over bins
The new leader of Birmingham City Council says the time for "megaphone diplomacy" is over as he looks to settle the city's long-running bin dispute.
Councillor Ian Ward has taken over from Councillor John Clancy, who resigned over his handling of the on-going row with members of the Unite union.
He said he wanted to move away from "people shouting at one another across a TV screen".
Workers went on strike earlier this year due to a dispute over job losses.
-
29 Sep 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country