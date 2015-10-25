Video

Robbie Sokhal, from Wolverhampton, was offered a trial by Manchester United at the age of six but his dad wouldn't let him go.

This story is no doubt familiar to other young men who have few Asian role models in English football.

Of the 3,000 professional footballers in the English leagues, only 10 of them are British Asians, according to the FA.

Now aged 27 and working as a finance business partner at the BBC, Robbie agreed to talk to his dad, Rajiv Sokhal, about it for the first time on camera.

Video Journalist: Louise Brierley