Do you know what a bobowler is?

National Poetry Day: Black Country word bobowler celebrated
It's National Poetry Day and the BBC is celebrating the nation’s great local words.
In the West Midlands, poet Liz Berry has written a poem about a bobowler, which means large moth.
BBC WM listeners put forward their suggestions, with the Oxford English Dictionary making the final decision.
Other words chosen include mardy (moody) in Leicester and to geg in (to interrupt) in Merseyside.
28 Sep 2017
