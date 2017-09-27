Rise in reported motorcycle thefts

Video
Motorcycle thefts in the West Midlands are rising
Reports of motorcycle thefts in the West Midlands have risen by more than 50% in the first six months of this year, according to police data.
Campaigners the Motorcycle Action Group says cheaper bikes are being targeted because they are easier to steal and often used to carry out crimes.
West Midlands Police has started a "Lock it or Lose it" campaign encouraging riders to take extra measures to secure their motorcycles.
